Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.27

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.27 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.14). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.14), with a volume of 406,731 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 245 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.21) to GBX 346 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

