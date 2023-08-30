Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 234,737 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,737 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,132,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.63. 2,247,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,029. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

