Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,443,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,255,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.04. 3,695,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,529. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

