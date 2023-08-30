Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,104,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,980 shares of company stock worth $20,987,325,562 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.99. 2,100,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,220. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $557.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.