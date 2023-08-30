Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of CVS Health worth $751,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,181. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

