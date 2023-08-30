Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Head-To-Head Review

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 7.44% -0.69% -0.12% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.10 $143.16 million ($0.07) -184.97 AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dynex Capital and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats AGNC Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

