EAC (EAC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00247465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

