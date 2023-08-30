Empower (MPWR) Tops One Day Volume of $331,064.46

Empower (MPWR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $41,211.30 and $331,064.46 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00205234 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $306,264.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

