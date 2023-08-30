EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $134.02 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. EOS has a market capitalization of $685.37 million and approximately $134.02 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002618 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,101,226,352 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

