Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,025.37

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,025.37 ($12.93) and traded as low as GBX 993 ($12.52). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.81), with a volume of 41,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.28) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,045.57. The stock has a market cap of £533.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

