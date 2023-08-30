Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.1 %
Ermenegildo Zegna stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 101,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,513. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
