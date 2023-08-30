Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.1 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 101,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,513. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.