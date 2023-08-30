esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.52) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.52). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.52), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares.

esure Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.60.

About esure Group

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

Further Reading

