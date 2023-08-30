Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.63 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $288,101.93 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00009601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

