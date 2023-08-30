Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.0635

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $826,157.18 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

