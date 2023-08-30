Filecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.83 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $91.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00012526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,456,770 coins and its circulating supply is 444,499,773 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

