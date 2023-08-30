Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,887. Five Below has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

