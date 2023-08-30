Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.27-5.55 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.