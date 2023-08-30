Fluence Energy (FLNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC):

8/30/2023 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $44.00.

7/27/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $40.00.

7/14/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 1,021,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Get Fluence Energy Inc alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.