Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Purchases $110,511.18 in Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 1,402,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FYBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

