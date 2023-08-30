FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 427,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of FSD Pharma worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,717. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.64. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma ( NASDAQ:HUGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

