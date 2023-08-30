Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 13,330,856 shares trading hands.
Gfinity Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
About Gfinity
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gfinity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.