Gifto Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $953,930.54 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.