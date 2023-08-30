Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.46. 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

