Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $92,616.74 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

