Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 9,592,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,110,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

