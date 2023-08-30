Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.86). Approximately 377,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 87,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,916.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

