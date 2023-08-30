Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWCPZ opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.