Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HWCPZ opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $25.70.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
