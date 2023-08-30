Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases $38,200.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,248.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Dane Andreeff bought 5,078 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,346.86.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:HSDT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($48.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helius Medical Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 2,047.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.