Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.90 or 0.00028969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $111.14 million and $10.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00095967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,069,450 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

