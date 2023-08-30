ICON Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $165.37 million and $1.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,974,853 coins and its circulating supply is 965,974,852 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,946,276.3286772. The last known price of ICON is 0.17385014 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,393,218.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

