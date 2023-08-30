Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as low as C$8.80. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 1,711 shares.

Income Financial Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.