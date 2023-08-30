Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Major Shareholder Purchases 511,627 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 511,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inhibrx Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of INBX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 527,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,842. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

