Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells 58,605 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 3,200,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

