Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.
Intelligent Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.
