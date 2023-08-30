Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 243,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 334,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

