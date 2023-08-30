Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
