Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.