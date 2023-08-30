Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $708,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PSCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4307 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

