IOTA Price Hits $0.16 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $434.59 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005974 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
