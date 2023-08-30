IOTA Price Hits $0.16 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $434.59 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

