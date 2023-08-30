iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Shares Down 1.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.