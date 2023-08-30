iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,763. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.45 and a 200 day moving average of $424.63. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

