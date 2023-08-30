iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 50,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
