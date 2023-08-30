iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. 50,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

