Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.4 %

JWEL stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.32. 50,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

