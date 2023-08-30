Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 4,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 222.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
