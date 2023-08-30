Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,825,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203,743 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,940,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

