Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Down 9.8%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Kaizen Discovery Inc engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru.

