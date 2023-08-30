Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 902,604 shares changing hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

