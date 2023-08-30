Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. 15,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Leaf Mobile Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59.
Leaf Mobile Company Profile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leaf Mobile
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.