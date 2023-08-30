LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. LifeVantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,278 shares of company stock worth $146,606. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.