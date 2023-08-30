LINK One Day Volume Hits $451,913.64 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.77 or 0.00083568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $162.07 million and $451,913.64 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,116,763 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official website is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

