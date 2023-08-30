LUXO Price Reaches $0.0601 on Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $2,487.58 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.